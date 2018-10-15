Detel launches Android app for its customers

Feature phone brand Detel today announced the launch of its first Android application to serve as a one-stop solution for its customers for buying mobiles phones, accessories, and its electronic products range.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, says, "To strengthen our reach in the nooks & corners of the country, we have launched this android app and will soon extend it to other platforms as well. With our app, we want to make the online buying experience even more convenient for our customers."

The company targets around 50,000 app downloads to be made in the first six months.

For the same, it will be announcing daily lucky winners who would get exciting gifts from Detel. Considering the ongoing market competition Detel soon will come up with the iOS compatible app, a statement issued by the company said.

The free-to-download app provides users with a hassle-free interface and a customized experience. Until now, customers could buy Detel's products through Detel's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Moreover, the app also includes a 'Feedback and Review' section to get constant suggestions from customers and deliver an ultimate experience to them. \

For those who are not aware, the company has also launched new portable Bluetooth Speakers namely- Rockstar, Sargam, Carvan and Jazz with a price starting from Rs. 849.

These Bluetooth speakers offer a stunning sound experience, the company claims.

The Bluetooth speakers come with V4.0+EDR Bluetooth version and FM radio support. Users can also connect their devices with Pen drive, Micro SD Card and AUX to enjoy back-to-back music. Apart from Detel Jazz, the other three devices are equipped with Mic and calling features. The speakers are backed by 3.7V-1200 mAh battery each that takes up to 4 hours to charge. The Jazz, however, must be plugged in while playing.