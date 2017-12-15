Don't miss the Flipkart New Pinch Days sale; discounts on Xiaomi, Motorola, Apple phones

Flipkart's New Pinch Day sale has officially begun from today and will continue till December 17. During this three day sale, the popular e-commerce platform is offering discounts on smartphones from several brands including Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Apple to name a few.

Starting with India's number one smartphone brand, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is getting a discount of Rs. 2,000. After the discount, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version. Whereas, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of the smartphone is now priced at just Rs. 10,999. Although the Redmi Note 4 was launched early this year, it still remains one of the best selling smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone is being offered at at discounted price of Rs. 12,999 on Flipkart. The main highlight of this device is its dual rear camera setup (12MP+12MP) and stock Android. The flagship Mi Mix 2 is listed at Rs. 32,999, down from the original price of Rs. 35,999.

While the Motorola Moto C Plus featuring a large 4,000mAh battery was originally launched at Rs. 6,999, it is now listed at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version. As a part of the sale, the Moto E Plus with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 5,000mAh battery is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999.

Honor 6X is also getting an off of Rs. 2,000 and is available at just Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart during the 3-day sale. Even the Honor 8 Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 26,99. The Honor The e-commerce site is offering the Infinix Zero 5 Pro at Rs. 16,999, against its original launch price of Rs. 19,999.

If you are interested in high-end phones, Apple iPhone 7 is being offered at just Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB version. This year's iPhone 8 carrying 64GB storage has a discount as well and is available at Rs 64,999 for the Space Grey colour. However, the Silver and Gold colour variants are listed at Rs. 68,999. When it comes to the 64GB model of iPhone 8, its starting price if Rs. 61,999 after receiving a small discount.

Flipkart is giving notable discounts on both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL. It is offering Rs. 10,000 off on all debit and credit card holders for the Pixel 2 and Rs. 8000 off on the price for the Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 also has a flat discount of Rs. 11,000. Moreover, if you purchase it with a credit card, you will get the handset at just Rs. 39,999.

The bigger Pixel 2 XL is getting a flat discount of Rs 5,001 and an additional Rs 8,000 off for debit/credit card users, which effectively brings down the price to Rs. 56,999. Flipkart is also offering buyback guarantee of upto Rs. 36,500 in case you exchange the phone later. However, customers need to pay extra for availing this offer.

Other smartphones that are getting discounts are the HTC U Ultra (available at Rs. 28,999), Samsung Galaxy S7 (available at Rs. 29,990) after getting a discount of Rs. 16,010 for the 32GB version.