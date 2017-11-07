Don't miss the 'Honor Gala' sale; attractive offers on Honor 8, 8 Pro and 6X

If you missed the Diwali sale for smartphones, there is no need to get sad. Yesterday we informed about the Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart.

Apparently, Samsung is not the only company that is offering attractive discounts on its smartphones. Amazon, Flipkart and Honor's own website are now holding the "Honor Gala" sales on their platforms. The sale started from today and will continue until November 11. Under the sales, many Honor branded smartphones are available at unbelievably lower prices. Down below are the best deals.

Honor 8 Pro and Honor 8

Thanks to a flat Rs. 3,000 discount, the Honor 8 Pro is now available for just Rs. 26,999 against its launch price of Rs. 29,999. In addition, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20,000 on exchange as well as the Axis Bank offer. You will also get buyback guarantee for just Rs. 149.

Amazon, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs. 9,600 on exchange. What's more, Idea users will avail 64GB 4G data along with unlimited calls and 56 days validity for Rs 343.

If you buy the Honor 8 Pro from the company's own website, you will get a free Honor gift box as well.

Coming to the Honor 8, it is currently up for sale on Amazon and Flipkart at Rs. 17,000. This means you can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,000. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 17,000 on exchange and 5 percent Axis Bank offer up to Rs. 200. Whereas Amazon is offering up to Rs. 9,500 off on exchange with Additional 1-year manufacturer's warranty on Honor 8.

Honor 6X

Earlier this year, Honor 6X was launched at the starting price of Rs. 12,999 for its 3GB+32GB variant. The 4GB+64GB variant of the smartphone was originally priced at Rs. 15,999.

Later on, both the variants received price cuts in India. Now, the Honor 6X's 64GB variant is available for purchase at just Rs. 11,999, while the 32GB variant is retailing at Rs. 9,999.

Moreover, Amazon is offering up to Rs 9,600 off on exchange. On Flipkart, customers can get up to Rs 11,000 off on the exchange, along with the 5 percent Axis Bank offer.

Other than that, many other Honor smartphones are being offered at discounted prices as well. However, none of them are 2017 models.