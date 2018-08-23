Doogee S70 is probably the only gaming phone with low-end specs

Doogee mostly sticks to budget smartphones that usually go unnoticed. However, the company does pop up with some unique piece of hardware like the sliding Mix 4 or the sturdy S60. Now, the company is jumping on the latest trend: gaming smartphones.

The S70 comes with a rugged style seen on the previous versions, but with upgraded specs and a gamepad attachment. The company is promoting the new phone as a gaming phone, but the specs are a tad lower for a gaming phone. Instead of a Snapdragon chip, the device uses a MediaTek Helio P23.

That chip comes with eight A53 cores at 2.5GHz and a Mali G71 GPU. The device is backed by 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. The highlight of the phone is the 5,500mAh battery with 24W fast charging.

Design-wise, the device has an octagonal design with chopped-off corners. The rear panel has a metal inlay with a dual 12MP + 5MP camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. It has a gaming button on the side, which silences the notifications and closes other apps. Users can also attach the thumbstick controller to the top of the phone, but it connects via Bluetooth.

The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability, but the S70 will launch next month. You should be able to buy it on Aliexpress like Doogee's other phones, and the LTE band support looks usable (B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20).

Speaking of gaming smartphones, Asus seems to be working on a new smartphone in its ROG (Republic of Gamers) portfolio. A new Asus smartphone has been spotted on Chinese communications commision website TENAA. The device looks similar to the original ROG phone, but with a different memory and camera modules.

The smartphone in question features model number Z01QD, and is identical to the original ROG phone, but with different specifications. It is said to feature 8GB, 6GB, and 4GB RAM variants, and will pack only a single 12MP rear camera. This could mean that the device will be cheaper compared to the original.

That being said, the original ROG phone comes with a 12MP + 8MP camera setup which TENAA listings aren't confirmations of upcoming hardware, and Asus hasn't mentioned anything about a potentially less expensive ROG phone. This is also the first time we have heard of such a handset.