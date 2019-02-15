Meet this new smartphone with a whopping 18,000mAh battery

Energizer is known for its portfolio of smartphones that offer a long-lasting battery life in the entry-level and mid-range segment. Last month, the brand started focusing on the premium market segment with the Ultimate series. The Ultimate U620S Pop smartphone with dual pop-up cameras was launched first in this lineup but it lacked stellar battery life. Now, the company has come up with a new device dubbed Energizer Power Max P18K Pop.

Well, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is the world's first smartphone to feature a whopping 18,000mAh battery. Notably, it is the sequel to the P16K, which has an additional battery capacity that is larger than the one used on the iPhone 8.

Long-lasting battery performance

With such a huge battery, this new Energizer smartphone will be suitable for extended trips as it does not require users to compromise on the functionality such as music playback. The company touts that this smartphone can last for up to 4 days of non-stop music playback, 2 days of video playback and up to a whopping 50 days of standby, which is seen usually with feature phones.

The smartphone can be charged with the bundled 18W fast charger with USB Power Delivery 2.0. It also has the reverse charging capability and can be used as a power bank to charge other phones and accessories.

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop specifications

When it comes to its hardware, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop smartphone has similar specifications as the Ultimate U620S Pop except for the battery capacity. Due to its capacious battery, the P18K measures 18mm in thickness.

It flaunts a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and gets the power from a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to another 128GB using a microSD card slot. The imaging aspects comprise pop-up dual selfie cameras with 16MP + 2MP sensors. The rear panel has triple cameras with 12MP, 5MP and 2MP sensors but it misses out on the 4K video recording support. The Energizer smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and comes with a USB Type-C port. Eventually, it misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this Energizer Power Max P18K Pop smartphone. But it is said that it will be available in June. The company is in plans to showcase 25 devices at the MWC 2019 on February 25, so we can expect the latest offering to also be showcased.