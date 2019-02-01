Energizer unveils U630S Pop, US620S Pop with sliding front cameras

The year 2018 has barely begun and we already have seen a number of smartphone releases this year. While the prominent brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, and others have introduced their recent offering, a new brand primarily known for its batteries has launched smartphones for the masses. Energizer, the biggest American battery manufacturer has released two new smartphones with pop-up selfie cameras.

As the MWC is approaching, we are expecting a whole lot of smartphones and other devices to be launched during the event. Energizer is also expected to unveil around 26 different mobile devices during the event. Well, it appears that the company has no plans to hang around and have shared some information regarding its upcoming 'Ultimate' series of smartphones. The smartphones whose details have been shared by the company includes Energizer Ultimate U630S Pop and Ultimate U620S Pop smartphones. Like the name suggests both the smartphone will offer a pop-up selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The pop-up camera setup is similar to the one see on Vivo Nex smartphone.

Energizer Ultimate U630S Pop specifications:

Starting with the display, the Ultimate U630S Pop sports a 6.3-inch HD+ display panel that will have an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and will offer 720 x 1480 pixels screen resolution. This type of display panel can be easily seen on the affordable smartphones in the market.

The key highlight of the device is its dual-lens front camera with a slider mechanism. The front camera comprises of a 16MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor and is placed at the top frame of the device. The rear camera is also a dual-lens setup consisting of a same 16MP+2MP lens.

At its core, the device will use MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which will be combined with 4GB of RAM for multitasking and 64GB of internal storage. It will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery which will come with fast charging support.

Energiser Ultimate 620S Pop specifications:

The Ultimate 620S Pop smartphone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display offers almost zero-bezel design giving space for a larger display surface area.

Similar to the Ultimate 630S Pop, the Ultimate 620S Pop's highlight is also the dual-lens slider selfie camera. The front camera comprises of a 16MP+2MP lens setup. The rear camera of the device is a triple-lens module comprising of 16MP+5MP+2MP sensors. Backing up the device will be a small 3,200mAh battery unit and it will come with fast charging support.

Besides, the company has also announced U650S, U570S smartphones in its Ultimate series. We are expecting for more details to be revealed on the same and will keep you posted with the further updates.

Image source