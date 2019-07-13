eSIM Capable Device Shipments Estimated To Reach 2 Billion By 2025 News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Global shipments of eSIM capable devices (including vehicles) grew 63 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2018 to 364 million units. and Now the shipments are estimated to reach close to two billion units by 2025, reports by Counterpoint Research.

According to Counterpoint's ETO (Emerging Technology Opportunities) Service, "The eSIM adoption is poised to grow across several connected devices over the next decade leading to the expansion and growth of eSIM value chain."

The report also suggests that the traditional SIM cards companies such as Gemalto, G+D (Giesecke and Devrient) due to their diverse partnerships across value chains, IDEMIA, VALID, and Workz are the top hardware-based eSIM providers with the MFF2 form factor.

The report also points out that Semiconductor players such as ST Micro, NXP, and Infineon have also seen healthy adoption of their eSIM solutions which are shipping in good volumes, especially in smartphones and automotive.

Unlike SIM card vendors, these players lack the end-to-end eSIM offering (eSIM enablement and management) as well as direct operator partnerships.

What Is eSIM?

An e-SIM is an electronic or embedded SIM which can replace the physical, plastic SIM and it can be built right into your phone. It is small and can be used to authenticate your identity with your network carrier.

According to GSMA eSIM allows you to store multiple operator profiles on a device simultaneously, and switch between them remotely, however, only one can be used at a time.

Furthermore, manufacturers and operators can now enable consumers to select the operator of their choice and then securely download that operator's SIM application to any device.

eSIM Status In India

To avail an eSIM in India, users need to go visit Airtel's and Reliance Jio's website. These are the only two operators are that offer the service in the country. While Airtel restricted this facility to postpaid users, it is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers of Jio.

Best Mobiles in India