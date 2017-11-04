Essential Phone gets a price cut of $315 (around Rs. 20,400) in Canada

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was launched in the US earlier this year at $699, which is approximately Rs. 45,200. The smartphone recently received a price cut in the US, and it was rumored to get a price cut in Canada as well.

Now, the company has slashed the pricing of the Essential Phone by about $315 (approximately Rs. 20,400) in Canada. After the price cut, the handset is now available in the country at just $510 (approximately Rs. 33,000). Notably, at the time of the launch in Canada, the smartphone carried a price tag of about $820 (approximately Rs. 53,000). Currently, the Essential Phone can be purchased only through carrier Telus.

To recap on the specs, the Essential Phone boasts of a titanium and ceramic build, an almost edge to edge display with minimum bezel at the bottom, dual camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner. There is no sign of any logo or the company branding on the smartphone.

It comes with a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge QHD (1312×2560 pixels) display with 19:10 aspect ratio. The display further comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for better protection.

The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 835 (2.45GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Essential phone is equipped with a 13-MP dual camera setup at the back with RGB and monochrome capabilities in each lens. Other features include hybrid autofocus, phase detection, IR Laser Assist Focus, and 4K video support.

At the front, the handset flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 4K video support. Talking about the battery, the device is backed by a 3,040mAh cell with fast charging support.

Connectivity options provided with the smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Nano-SIM support, and GLONASS. The smartphone measures 141.5×72.2×7.8mm, and weighs less than 185 grams.