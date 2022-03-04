Essential’s Osum OV1 Details Out; Ceramic Rear Panel, Qualcomm Processor At Helm News oi-Megha Rawat

Osom, the firm founded by Essential employees after the company went bankrupt, has revealed new details about the OV1 phone, including a recognizable list of manufacturing materials. The OV1 will have a stainless steel and titanium shell, a ceramic back, Corning Gorilla Victus cover glass, and a Qualcomm CPU to combat with Apple, Google, and Samsung flagships.

Essential's Osum OV1 Features

According to Android Police, stainless steel will be used for the phone's chassis, while titanium will be utilized for embellishments such as the power and volume keys, as well as the ring around the camera bump. The OV1 will be "noticeably larger" than the Essential Phone, which had razor-thin bezels and a 5.7-inch screen, according to Osom. The company states that the phone will also be available in white and matte black.

Jason Keats, the creator, and CEO of Osom, stated that the OV1 was not designed to evoke the Essential Phone. The likeness is just coincidental, as it was designed and engineered by the same team. Even five years after the team lauded the Essential Phone's build, it still manages to stand out and the materials are still somewhat uncommon in most phones

Essential's Osum OV1 Chipset And Battery

According to TechCrunch, the OV1 was meant to be completely revealed this week, but Osom is delaying the announcement and shipping date in order to improve the phone's chipset. The manufacturer says it'll utilize a Snapdragon 8 series chipset but it can't disclose specifics. Qualcomm recently changed its processor naming method with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but given the OV1's vow of secrecy, it's unlikely that it will employ that specific chip.

Osom claims the phone will have "all-day" battery life and ultra-wideband, or UWB, technology, which is equivalent to that used by Apple, Google, and Samsung for precision location monitoring and digital car keys. The phone will hold two physical SIM cards instead of an e-SIM. The company claims the business elected not to use an e-SIM to avoid being tied to specific carriers.

Essential's Osum OV1 Camera And Charging

Osom claims to have learned from Essential's camera failures and wants the OV1 to deliver a genuine flagship camera experience. The OV1 has a camera bump, which the Essential phone does not have. The two rear cameras, with resolutions of 48MP and 12MP, are housed under that hump. The front-facing camera will have a resolution of 16MP.

Additionally, there's a USB-C to C cable included in the package. The Osom has included one with a useful skill: the capability to flip a valve that physically disengages the data pins, allowing users to put their phone from a communal receptacle with confidence.

Unfortunately, according to Osom spokesperson Andy Fouché, the cable runs at USB 2 speeds, which is a sluggish 60MB per second. When coupled with a separate connection, the OV1's port can support the substantially faster 625 MB/s speeds of USB 3.2 Gen 1. The company did not specify how quickly the OV1 will charge, only that it will be amazing. It's BYOB (bring your own brick), therefore there won't be a charger included in the box.

