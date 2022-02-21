Just In
- 27 min ago Redmi Note 11S With 108MP Quad Rear Cameras First Sale Today: Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Realme 9 Pro+ With 60W SuperDart, Triple Cameras Goes On Sale Today: Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi 12 Ultra To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
- 2 hrs ago Poco Smartwatch Launch Could Be Imminent, Hints EEC Listing
Don't Miss
- News No political front possible sans Cong, KCR has ability to lead: Sanjay Raut
- Sports FIA World Rally-Raid Championship: Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi victory
- Finance Link Your PAN With Aadhaar To Continue Seamless Banking Services, SBI Says
- Lifestyle Covaxin To Be Evaluated As Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In US As USFDA Lifts Clinical Holds
- Movies Mrunal Thakur On Jersey's New Release Date: When The Makers Announced It, I Was Literally Dancing
- Automobiles 2022 Audi A8 Unveiled: Comes With Hybrid Diesel, Plug-In Hybrid & A 571bhp V8
- Education 2000 Indian Students In Limbo After 3 Canadian Colleges Shut Over Bankruptcy, HCI Issues Advisory
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Maharashtra
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Will Offer Better Video Streaming Capabilities
Unlike the computer CPU, a smartphone SoC has to do a lot of things, from the ability to shoot and process up to 8K videos to editing them on the go. While not all the chips are made equal, some brands tend to include some of the trending features or capabilities on their SoCs.
Considering the popularity and adaption rate of these features, brands tend to offer the same with their future generation products, and here is one such feature. AV1 codec, which has been adopted by platforms like Netflix and YouTube is currently not supported on Qualcomm and Apple chips.
Exynos is currently the only major chip maker which has been launching processors with support for AV1 hardware codec for the last two years including the newly launched Exynos 2200. Do note that, brands like MediaTek and Broadcom have also launched plenty of chips with AV1 codec support. Now, a new leak suggests that the upcoming Snapdragon flagship processor -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is said to support the AV1 codec.
The Snapdragon Gen 2 might come with the model number SM8550, which makes it safe to assume it is indeed the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is internally known as SM8450. Besides the support for the new AV1 codec, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a host of new features and capabilities.
Advantages Of AV1 Codec
The one major advantage of the AV1 codec is the fact that it processes and streams videos in a much more efficient way. Hence, phones, which use the AV1 codec to stream videos will offer longer video playback time when compared to phones that use other codecs.
Do note that, the AV1 codec is developed by the Alliance for Open Media, which is a consortium, consisting of members like Microsoft, AMD, ARM, and more. The AV1 was announced back in 2018 and might go mainstream by 2023 as more brands will launch chips that can natively support the AV1 codec and is likely to replace AVC/H.264.
YouTube and Netflix are currently the two major platforms that offer video streaming via the AV1 codec. A report from protocol does suggest that platforms like HBO Max are currently evaluating the codec and might implement the same in near future.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999