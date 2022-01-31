Exynos 2200 Gets Netflix's Approval: Here's Why It Is Important News oi-Vivek

Are you a Netflix-binger? Then buying the upcoming Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S22 series of smartphones could be right to consider in 2022. Netflix has now updated the list of official chipsets that supports Netflix, and the Exynos 2200 along with the Exynos 2100 have been added to the list.

For the uninitiated, the Exynos 2200 is the latest flagship SoC from Samsung, which will be power the upcoming Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in select markets, including India. Here is why the inclusion of Exynos 2200 in the list of chipsets supported by Netflix means to an end-user.

Best Netflix Experience Guaranteed

As the Exynos 2200 is now whitelisted by Netflix, the upcoming phones and tablets, powered by the Exynos 2200 are confirmed to offer the best possible experience and will deliver features like Dolby Vision, HDR, HD streaming, and more. Users will get all these features right out-of-the-box, without requiring any software update.

Samsung flagship smartphones are always known for offering the best display with a good contrast ratio, higher amount of brightness, and punchy colors. Netflix being one of the top OTTs in the world, and the combination of chipset and a good display will make the Galaxy S22 one of the best smartphones to stream content on Netflix.

On top of that, the Exynos 2200 is also highly likely to get Widevine L1 certification, which is a must to stream HD content on platforms like Netflix, Prime, Video, DisneyPlus Hotstar, and more. Hence, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are also confirmed to offer HD streaming on the majority of the OTT platforms.

Galaxy S22 Series Launch

Samsung is hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9th, where, the company will announce the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. There will be two iterations of the Galaxy S22, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200. In India, we are likely to get the Exynos 2200 SoC.

The company is also teasing that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be an amalgamation of the Note and the S series and will come with an S-Pen, embedded, just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy 22 Ultra is expected to be one of the most expensive non-folding flagship smartphones from Samsung and might cost over Rs. 1,10,000 in India.

