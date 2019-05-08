ENGLISH

    Everything you need to know about the new Google Assistant: I/O 2019

    The all-new Google Assistant will be available for upcoming Pixel smartphones

    The all-new Google Assistant is here (almost) with a lot of improvements and never-seen-before features to enhance and empower even the first time smartphone users.

    Google Assistant on your phone

    The current generation of Google Assistant works from the cloud (which needs an active internet connection), and it occupies around 100 GB of space. With the all-new upcoming Google Assistant, Google has compressed the 100 GB sized neural network into a 500 MB or 0.5 GB neural network.

    With the neural engine built on to your smartphone, it can also do some offline tasks, even with the absence of the internet.

    Google Assistant integrates with your car

    Google is also implementing the Google Assistant to work alongside with your smart car, where you can command from a remote location to turn on the AC, so, by the time you reach the car, the AC will be on to make the vehicle a cozy place.

    Ask Assistant to rent a car or to make a restaurant reservation

    The all-new Google Assistant can do a lot of things especially with Google Duplex, including renting a car for tour solo trip, booking a table for your dinner date, and a lot more. Did I tell you that Google Assistant can compose a mail for you? Oh yes, it can.

    AR to enhance your search experience

    Google is also working on implementing the AR into the Google search results, where, a user can look at the white shark using augmented reality, directly from the search results or the Google search can order the best dishes at a dinner based on the user feedback.

    Smart translation

    Google Lens now supports smart-translation, where, it can translate a sign-board or a food menu directly on top of the original scripture, and, it can also dictate the same in the translated language.

     

    There is a caveat 

    All these things sound fancy; however, most of the features mentioned above are still under testing conditions, and, some of the features are available only for the next-generation Google Pixel smartphone.

    So, if you are interested in using these features, then, you should buy the all-new Google Pixel smartphone at the time of launch.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
