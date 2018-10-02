Everything you should know about Moto E5 Plus, Moto X4 price cut

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced price cuts on two of its most popular products - the Moto E5 Plus and Moto X4.

Under this new offer the company is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Moto E5 plus and now it is available at a price of Rs. 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 11,999.

The smartphone has a sealed with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and a rapid charger.

The Moto E5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 435 processor. It also has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels.

Moto x4 4GB RAM is now available at a price of Rs. 15,999 and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999.

In addition to that customers can avail benefits up to Rs. 3000 cashback on Paytm Mall app and no cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit on the entire range of Motorola smartphones.

The products will be available at all moto hubs and leading mobile retail stores, across the country.

For those who are not aware, the company has launched its new device Motorola one power. in the Indian market.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,999 and it is exclusively available on Flipkart from October 5.

The phone boasts an immersive 15.7cm (6.2 inches) Max Vision HD+ screen in 19:9 aspect ratio along with a storage capacity of 64GB expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microsSD2 card slot.