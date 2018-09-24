Motorola One Power launch highlights; priced at Rs. 15,999 and sale debuts on October 5

At the IFA 2018, Motorola announced the Android One smartphone dubbed Motorola One Power. Today, this device has been launched in India. The Motorola One Power is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The sale will debut on October 5 and the registrations will be open from today.

When it comes to the highlights of this smartphone, it comes with a capacious 5000mAh battery, Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, which will get the Android 9 Pie update in October, notch display, and dual rear cameras.

Motorola One Power specifications

This Android One smartphone from Motorola comes bestows a 6.2-inch FHD+ LCD Max Vision display that has a notch on top taking its aspect ratio of 19:9. The device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB RAM. At its rear, there is a dual camera module with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor.

The device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space and supports up to 128GB of additional storage capacity. The other highlights include the 5000mAh battery as mentioned above. This makes the smartphone stack up against the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with a similar battery capacity. It also has support for TurboPower fast charging.

Live blog

Take a look at the live updates from the Motorola One Power launch event here.

Auto Refresh Feeds On the pricing front, the Motorola One Power will be priced at Rs. 15,999. It will be exclusive to Flipkart as mentioned above. The registrations will debut today and the sale will debut on October 5 at 12 PM. The device features a P2i splashproof coating and comes bundled with a protective case. This adds to the durable metallic design. The One Power has a dual-camera module with 16 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras. This camera comes with improved edge detection, bokeh effects, 4K video recording support and more. There is a 12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and selfie portrait mode powered by AI and more. The smartphone gets a 5000 mAh battery which lasts up to 2 days on a single charge. There is support for TurboPower fast charging as well. The handset gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space. The Moto One Power comes with ametal design and there is a fingerprint sensor at its back. It has a bottom firing speaker powered by Dolby Audiofor amazing sound output. Interestingly, it hasWidevine L1 support to let it stream HD videos on Netflix. It has a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The notchhouses a 12MP front camera, LED flash and a proximity sensor. Pranab Mookken, the Head of Android Partnerships in India from Google is on stage. He shares about the capabilities of Google Photos, Google Lens, and support for monthly security software updates for 3 years. Moto One Power will be updated to Android 9 Pie in October. To talk about the Motorola One Power, Abhishek Kumar, the Product Marketing Manager is on stage. He details that this smartphone is a step taken by the company to address the pain points faced by the users of mid-range smartphones. Motorola will focus on AI, Cloud and other segments. The company's service centers will be open 7 days a week to cater to the needs of users. The event has debuted and Prashant Mani, the country head is talking about the brand's legacy as it completes 90 years in the industry. He also details that India is a prime market. He adds that they will add country-specific products that made for India and these will be made in India including the Motorola One Power.