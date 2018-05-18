Exclusive: Honor to launch new smartphones with Face Unlock and dual cameras

After launching Honor 10 recently, Huawei's sub-brand is all set to launch the Honor 7 series in India on Tuesday. The devices are expected to be available on e-commerce major Flipkart and will come in the sub-10k segment.

Specifications

"The new smartphones sports face unlocking feature, dual camera, and Snapdragon processor," sources close to the development told GIZBOT. As stated, the smartphones will be available for purchase only through Flipkart initially. It's unclear if the upcoming devices will be offline.

Meanwhile, another source close to the development informed us that, "The company is going to launch two products in India on Tuesday.

However there is no information on operator tie-ups but considering the fact that the company has recently joined hands with Reliance Jio for the Honor 10, we can expect some news on that front.

The company has also sent out media invites for an event to happen on May 22.

The company recently launched the Honor 10 in a global launch event in London at Rs. 32,999 and this smartphone is available via Flipkart.

The Honor 10 is powered by an independently built-in NPU processor.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage give sufficient space to stock all your exciting moments recorded in galleries, apps, and files.

The Honor 10 is based on the latest EMUI 8.1 Oreo OS with custom iOS style EMUI 8.1 skin on the top.

It is packed with 3400 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery and 24MP+16MP dual-lens AI camera.

It supports 3D face recognition, optimizes facial details and detects over a hundred facial points to pixel-level accuracy. The front camera of the device supports studio lighting effects with a range of lighting conditions.

In terms of connectivity, the new smartphone offers dual SIM card slots with dual LTE/VoLTE support on both the slots.