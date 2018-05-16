Honor 10 officially launched in India for a price of Rs 32,999

Honor has finally launched the Honor 10 in a global launch event in London. Just like the Honor View 10, the Honor 10 has been priced aggressively and will cost 449 Euros in Europe and Rs 32,999 in India. The smartphone will be exclusively available in India via Flipkart from 16th of May 2018.

The Honor 10 is the successor to the Honor View 10, which comes with a new design with an improved AI-powered dual camera setup. The Honor 10 has almost all the features that one can look in a flagship smartphone from 2018 at an attractive price point.

Design

The Honor 10 has an all-glass unibody design with a metal mid-frame. Unlike most of the flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 still has a 3.5 mm headphone jack but misses out on any kind of IP certification. The smartphone inherits the colour changing glass design from the Huawei P20 series of smartphones, which gives this smartphone a unique look depending on the angle of light hitting the smartphone. The smartphone has a forward facing fingerprint sensor, which is embedded under the glass, which uses Qualcomm's ultrasonic technology to offer seemless design.

Specifications

The Huawei P20 has a 5.84 inch IPS LCD display with FhD+ 2280 x 1080px resolution offering a 432ppi. The smartphone also has an iPhone X style notch on the top, which houses a microphone, front-facing camera and a couple of sensors. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Unlike the Honor View 10, the Honor 10 misses out on the micro SD card slot.

Cameras

The smartphone has horizontally placed dual camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24 MP secondary monochrome sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is capable of recording native 4k videos at 30fps and can also shoot slow-motion 720p videos at 960fps. The smartphone also has an impressive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera, which can do face unlock and can also record native 1080p video footages at 30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the mobile offers dual SIM card slots with dual LTE/VoLTE support on both the slots. Similarly, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 4.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC.

OS and Battery

The smartphone is running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom iOS style EMUI 8.1 skin on the top. the EMUI is a custom Android OS based skin developed by Huawei/Honor, which offers a sleeve of features which are missing on the stock Android OS. The smartphone has a 3400 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery, with Huawei/Honor's 18W fast charging support via USB type C port.

Top features of Honor 7X

Conclusion

The smartphone offers a lot of features for the price tag associated with this smartphone. It looks like a perfect mixture of design and hardware (at least on paper). We will shorty come up with a review, with detailed pros and cons of the Honor 10.