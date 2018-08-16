Exclusive: itel to launch A45 smartphone with Full-screen display, Android Go edition this month

itel, a mobile phone company and a member of Transsion Holdings is all set to launch its new smartphone itel A45 in Indian market by the end of this month.

The new smartphone will run on Android Go edition along with full-screen display sources close to the development told us. Our source further added that the smartphone would also have a fingerprint sensor and a smart key for bike mode.

Though there is no information on operator tie-ups, considering the fact that all smartphone companies are tying up with operators, we can expect developments on that front soon.

For those who are unaware, itel has recently launched A62, for Rs 7,499. The smartphones come in three color variants Black, champagne, and Red color options.

The A62 comes with a full laminated body with ultra-thin bezels. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and it is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

itel A62 features a 5.65-inch Full View HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 1.3GHz MT6739WA quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card.

It also has features like face unlock, multi-functional fingerprint sensor technology, bike mode, and OTG.

From a camera perspective, the smartphone is equipped with a 5.0MP selfie camera with flash and 13.0MP + VGA dual rear-camera.