Exclusive: itel to launch new budget smartphone with a 5-inch display and face unlock on Oct 4

itel mobile, the sub-brand of Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Transsion Holdings is all set to launch a new budget smartphone next week in India.

"The company is planning to launch a new smartphone with a 5-inch display and face unlock on October 4, 2018th," sources close to the development told GIZBOT.

The devices new smartphone will go on sale via offline channels initially. It's unclear if the upcoming device's smartphone will be available on online platforms later after the launch.

However, there is no such information on operator tie-ups but considering the fact that the company has recently joined hands with Reliance Jio for A45, we can expect some news on that front.

For those who are not aware, the company has recently launched an A45 budget smartphone in August this year at Rs. 5,999.

The smartphone comes with an HD+ full screen and with the sports a dual-lens rear camera set up.

The device sports runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition and is powered by a 1.3 GHz processor. It is equipped with features like multi-functional fingerprint sensor technology, the smart key for bike mode and OTG support.

From a camera perspective, the itel A45 comes with dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 5MP primary lens and a VGA secondary lens. Up front, there is 5MP selfie shooter with flash.

Besides itel A45, the company also announced two more variants budget handsets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor - A22 and A22 Pro at an affordable price point of Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 6,499 respectively.