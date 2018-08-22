itel launches A45, A22, and A22 Pro smartphones in India, price starts at Rs 5,499

itel Mobile, a part of the TRANSSION Holdings has announced three new budget smartphones for the Indian market. The smartphones introduced are itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro. The devices offer features such as dual-rear camera setup, Android Go operating system, and others. The entry-level smartphones also feature Snapdragon processors and HD+ full-screen displays.

itel A45

iTel A45 is the company's latest offering and it measures at 8.6mm of thickness. The A45 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the iTel A45 is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA processor which is coupled with 1GB of RAM and have 8GB of onboard storage. For imaging, the device uses a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 5MP primary lens and a VGA secondary lens. Up front, there is 5MP selfie shooter. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The other features include multi-functional fingerprint sensor technology, OTG support and smart key for bike mode. The itel A45 comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999.

itel A22

In terms of display, the device features a 5-inch display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. For imaging, the smartphone uses a standard 5MP camera at the rear, while, in order to capture selfies and video calls there is a 2MP front camera.

The itel A22 also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The device is backed by a 1.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 210 processor which is paired with 1GB RAM. The device has a onboard storage of 8GB. The device is powered by a 2,400mAh battery which according to the company has a standby duration of 9 days. The device supports dual-micro SIM slots and has a 3.5mm audio jack for audio output. The iTel A22 comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499.

itel A22 Pro

The final offering from iTel is the iTel A22 Pro which is like an upgraded version of the A22. The device features a 5-inch IPS display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. For imaging, the smartphone uses a 5MP AF camera at the rear, whereas, the front has a 2MP camera for capturing selfies. At its core, the device is backed by a Snapdragon 210 processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 32Gb via microSd card. The itel A22 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499.