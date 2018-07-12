itel A62 with dual rear cameras to be launched this month for Rs. 7,500

Smartphone brand itel owned by Transsion Holdings appears to be geared up to unveil a new smartphone called itel A62 in India. If the ongoing reports are to be believed, this device could be launched sometime this month. It is also claimed that the latest offering from itel will be priced at Rs. 7,500. The device is believed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as it will flaunt a tall 18:9 display.

itel A62 specifications

As of now, the complete specifications of this smartphone aren't known. The little-known details of the upcoming itel smartphone hint at the presence of a 5.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, this smartphone is likely to make use of a 1.3GHz processor.

In addition to the full-screen design, this new itel smartphone is said to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with the two camera lenses stacked vertically. This camera module is likely to be paired with LED flash for better low-light photos. As it comes with a dual-camera setup, it can click portrait shots with bokeh effect. At the front, the smartphone could have a selfie camera along with a dedicated LED flash.

The upcoming device from itel will reportedly run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. In addition to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, there will be Face Unlock for facial recognition. This smartphone will also have a 3000mAh battery giving a decent backup to it.

25 smartphones expected

We had earlier reported that Chinese conglomerate Transsion Holdings is in plans to launch 25 smartphones under different brands in the next six months. In addition to this, they are geared up to launch 21 feature phones too. The smartphones will be launched under the itel, Tecno, Spice and Infinix brands. Following this, they already launched the Infinix Hot 6 Pro on Wednesday.

They are in plans to launch 8 smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 under the itel brand and the upcoming itel A62 likely to be priced at Rs. 7,599 in one of them. There will be 12 feature phones also under the same brand. Let's wait for further details regarding this device.