Xiaomi Poco F1 India launch today at 12:30 PM: Watch the live stream here

We have been coming across reports regarding a new Xiaomi smartphone called Pocophone for the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Poco sub-brand will also mark its presence in India. Later, Xiaomi also sent out media invites for a launch event to happen in New Delhi on August 22 to unveil the Poco F1.

The official teasers regarding the smartphone have revealed some information such as the powerful hardware for a faster performance. Though the other aspects of this smartphone remain unknown for now, it is expected to be an affordable flagship device from the company. The other information that is known is that the Pocophone will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart though the availability date is yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi Poco F1 live stream

To put an end to all the speculations regarding this smartphone, Xiaomi will take the wraps off this device today at 12:30 PM at an event in New Delhi. You can follow the live stream to catch up with the action live from the company's Facebook and Twitter pages and the official website.

Expected Poco F1 specifications

From the existing reports, the Poco F1 is said to feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. At its core, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone might make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The same can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.0, the Xiaomi Poco F1 is expected to come with a hybrid dual SIM feature, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. A 4000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone along with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

For imaging, the Pocophone is believed to have a dual-camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with dual LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it might flaunt a 20MP selfie camera along with a dedicated LED flash and 3D face unlock.