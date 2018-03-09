Exclusive: iVoomi to launch eight new budget smartphones next financial year

Chinese electronics firm, iVoomi which entered the Indian smartphone market in April last year is now planning to launch eight smartphones next financial year. The company has plans to release new devices between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000.

"The company is planning to launch eight smartphones, two series of power banks and one Bluetooth speaker and a couple of health bands in the next financial year," iVOOMi, CEO, Ashwin Bhandari told GizBot in an exclusive interview. Adding to that, "we are working on providing five camera-centric and 19:9 ratio smartphones in this category."

Talking about the company's progress and roadmap, he said, "We have sold six lakhs devices last year and now we are targetting two million consumers for the next financial year."

Further, he company has already started conducting research and development for the 5G devices and expects that the first product should come out by mid of 2019.

"We will be investing $30 million in the next financial year and that will go in building the business working capital, deepening the manufacturing capabilities and designing," Ashwin replied when asked about the company's investment plan.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its Anniversary Edition smartphone "i1s" with facial recognition technology, bringing the much-coveted face unlock feature to the budget smartphone segment in India. The Anniversary Edition has been launched in a Classic Black variant and it will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting 9th March 2018.

iVOOMi's face unlocks feature uses the regular selfie camera, instead of a fancy infrared depth-mapping camera, making for a facial scan that is unique and relatively faster.

The company is providing a 2-year warranty on its flagship smartphones; i1, i1s, Me3, and Me3S, on purchases between 9th and 31st March 2018. The Jio Football Offer of Rs 2,200 instant cashback is also applicable on the Anniversary Edition i1s, making it available at an effective price of Rs 5,299.

The Anniversary Edition i1s runs on Smart Me 2.0 OS by iVOOMi, and it is based on Android Nougat 7.0. This operating system comes with exciting features like 3D Smart widget, Child mode, Face Age mode, Watermark photos, Time-lapse mode, Panorama mode, Filters, Real-time level 7 beauty effect, and many more.

iVOOMi i1s comes with a screen size of 5.45-inch with HD Infinity Edge Display (18:9 Screen Ratio). The smartphone is equipped with a 13MP+2MP dual camera and one-touch fingerprint sensor at the back. The handset offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.