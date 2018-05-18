Exclusive: iVoomi to launch iVoomi i2 on May 22 via Flipkart under Rs. 8000

After announcing a fitness band recently, iVoomi, a Hong Kong-based brand is now all set to launch its new smartphone, iVoomi i2 in India on Tuesday. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart and will cost under Rs. 8,000.

iVoomi i2: Specification

Sources close to the development told us that the new smartphone will have 4000mAH battery, facial recognition, along with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 128GB via micro sd card. The smartphone will have 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera plus 8MP selfie camera and dual 4G VoLTE SIM Support (2 VoLTE SIMs can be used at the same time).

While the specs sheet told us looks pretty tempting and way too much for a smartphone costing Rs. 8000, it may also challenge major Chinese players in the sub-10K segment. Also, if the device gets launched with the latest Android version, it would definitely be the icing on the cake. There are not many devices in the market which offers Facial Recognition but does offer Fingerprint sensor. We will have to wait and see if this budget offering from iVoomi will offer both or just stick to either one.

Apart from this, the company is also planning to launch seven to eight devices this year.

What iVoomi recently launched

The company recently announced the launch of its first ever Health Band - FitMe. The FitMe Health Band is priced at Rs 1,999.

It is packed by a 90mAh battery, IP67 water resistant (up to 30 minutes) device sports a scratch-proof display. It features a Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Long Sitting Alert, Running Mode, Vibration Reminder, Pedometer, among other interesting features.

The iVOOMi FitMe Health band has auto-sync for Smart Me OS 2.0 and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) update.

The FitMe Health Band comes with a 0.87" OLED display, support for Bluetooth v4.2 and is compatible with Android 4.4 as well iOS 8.0 and above and sports a Smart Touch Button; a combination of single, double touch and long press allows you to access multiple functions of the band.

The strap is made of Silicon TPU which makes the FitMe Health Band resistant to abrasion, able to perform at low temperatures, and elastic It is available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black color variants, the device measures 12.8x20x41mm and weighs 23.7 grams.