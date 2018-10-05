ENGLISH

Exclusive: iVoomi to launch new smartphone Z1 via Flipkart under Rs 7,000

The company is expected to launch the new smartphone on October 10.

    Chinese smartphone and accessories brand iVoomi is all set to launch its new smartphone, Z1 in the India market. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart and will cost under Rs. 7,000.

    Exclusive: iVoomi to launch new smartphone Z1 via Flipkart

    "The upcoming smartphone will feature a 5.67-inch display with a notch, 16 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD card," Kamal Tharwani, India Head, Sales & Marketing, iVoomi told GizBot in an exclusive interaction.

    This phone is going to be one of the cheapest smartphones with a notch if the company chooses to sale it within Rs. 7,000.

    The company is expected to launch the new smartphone on October 10.

    The company has also stated that they have tied up with Reliance Jio to offer users more benefits.

    Apart from this, the company is planning to launch two more smartphones and other products in new categories like Fitness band by the end of this year.

    The company's top-man also told us that they were planning to set up another assembly unit and R&D centre in India for which they will be investing $250 million towards setting up both.

    For those who are not aware, the company announced its sub-brand 'Innelo' in September this year. With an online-first focus, Innelo has tied up with Amazon India to be its exclusive online partner and the company will invest $10 million in the initial first year of its operations.

    The company has launched its new product called Innelo 1 for Rs. Rs 7,499 and it features a 5.86-inch HD+ 2.5D display.

    The new smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU. It also features fingerprint scanner at the back.

    While we wait for the new phone from the company to launch, we will keep you updated if more details about the device come out.

    Read More About: flipkart ivoomi Mobile news
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
