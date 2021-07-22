Just In
Exclusive: Lava Plans To Launch First 5G Smartphone And Smartwatch Near Diwali
After launching its Probuds TWS earbuds, Indian handset maker, Lava is all set to launch its 5G smartphone in the country. Besides, the company is planning to launch its first smartwatch this year as well. Also, the company has some huge plans for the second half of this year.
Meanwhile, we have interacted with the company's product head Tijender Singh regarding upcoming products and their expansion plans. He said the company is working towards launching its first 5G devices.
"We are planning to launch our first 5G smartphone near Diwali along with a new technology that will be unique and you will not get in any other device," he added. He exclusively informed Gizbot that the company will launch only one 5G smartphone with top-notch features. The smartphone will be priced between Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 20,000.
The company is in discussion with Indian telecom operators for opportunities to go to the market together. In addition, Lava has discussed how their handset can fit in telecom operators' ecosystem, Tijender replied when asked about conducting trials with telecom operators for the 5G smartphone.
Apart from launching its 5G smartphone in the country, the homegrown handset maker is planning to bring its first smartwatch near Diwali.
Lava Expansion Plans For 2021
It was interesting to know that the company doesn't want to restrict itself to a few markets as it is planning to foray into new countries like Latin America.
On expanding their reach to countries, Tijender shared that "We already operating in more than 20 countries. Now, we are foraying into some Southeast Asian countries, some African countries, and Latin America."
He further said that the company is in discussion with distributors in these countries.
Lava Market Share Expectation For 2021
Meanwhile, the product head of the company mentioned that they are looking at a 10 percent market share. It is important to note that Lava has more than 20 percent share in a feature phone.
However, the company believes that on the back of investment in research and development along with upcoming smartphones it will achieve an overall 10 percent market share soon.
