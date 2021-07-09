5G Spectrum Auction Likely To Delay Further: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

The 5G trials have started in India, and now, all telcos are waiting for the spectrum auction. However, it seems that the auction is likely to delay further as the Indian Navy said no to vacating the 100MHz band in 3300 MHz and 3600 MHz airwaves.

"The Indian Navy is showing reluctance in vacating the spectrum from the 3.3 GHz-3.4 GHz band that it is using. Unless there is some traction with them on this issue, we can't seek consultation from TRAI," a department of telecom (DoT) official was quoted by Business Standard.

5G Spectrum Trials In India

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have started 5G trials in the country. Similarly, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited partners with C-DoT to conduct the trials in Delhi. Notably, all telecom operators are using the same bands, which have been approved by the Department of Telecommunication.

It is worth mentioning that the 5G auction will only take once trials have been completed in the country. However, the Indian Navy is not agreed to vacate the spectrum for the telecom operators.

5G Spectrum Pricing Details

It is worth noting that the base price of the 5G bands, such as 3300 MHz and 3600 MHz is too high and telcos want DoT to reduce the prices.

"The pricing needs to be relooked for 5G as the earlier price recommendations came in 2018 and the auction will now happen in 2022. Already there have been many developments in the last few years regarding 5G," an official source said. For the unaware, the Department of Telecommunication is planning to add more 5G bands.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested Rs. 492 crores per MHz for the 5G bands, which telcos believe is too high. This price has been suggested for pan India and operators have to shell out Rs. 9,840 crores for 20 MHz band and in case they buy 100 MHz, then they have to spend Rs. 49,200 crores.

The situation of the sector is not good, which is why telcos want the Department of Telecommunication to reduce the pricing of the airwaves otherwise India will miss the 5G bus.

