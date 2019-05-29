Exclusive: OnePlus 7 Will Be Available From 15th Of June From Sangeetha Mobiles News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

OnePlus recently collaborated with Sangeetha Mobiles as an offline retail partner. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T are already available in 600 Sangeetha Mobiles Stores across the country. In an exclusive interview to GizBot, Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles shared some interesting news on the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 is an affordable flagship smartphone from OnePlus, which costs Rs. 16,000 less than the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobiles, the OnePlus 7 will be available via Sangeetha Mobiles stores from the 15th of June for a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

Difference between OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

Though both smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a high-resolution display, triple camera setup, and a bigger battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro looks like an all-new flagship smartphone, whereas, the OnePlus 7 looks similar to the OnePlus 6T, the earlier flagship phone from the brand.

OnePlus 7 features

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone has an all-glass design, and one of the first OnePlus smartphones to ship with a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Support.

OnePlus 7 is the second OnePlus smartphone to sport a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which an f/1.7 aperture. The primary sensor is optically stabilized, which results in smoother video recording and shake free image capture even in the low-light conditions.

A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Dash Charge (20W fast charging) via USB type C port, and the device does miss out on 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 is based on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

If you are choosing the OnePlus 7 over the OnePlus 7 Pro, you will get a 1080p display, a slightly smaller battery, and a notch-display design. In terms of performance, the OnePlus 7 will offer similar user experience as of the OnePlus 7 Pro, in fact, it might perform better as the non pro moniker has a smaller and low-resolution display.