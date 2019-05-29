Just In
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y15: Top Things To Know About The Y15 — A Smartphone With Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- 2 hrs ago New iPod Touch Powered By A10 Fusion Chipset Announced For Rs 18,900 In India
- 6 hrs ago Buying Guide: Best Android Pie Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000
- 10 hrs ago Realme Summer Surprise Sale: Offers Discounts On Realme 2, U1 and C1
Don't Miss
- Finance RTGS Timings To Be Extended From June 1
- Movies Katrina Kaif Was UNAWARE That Priyanka Chopra Was Selected Before For Salman Khan's Bharat!
- News Will Modi 2.0 listen to the 'political minorities'
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Ottis Gibson glad to see Jofra Archer get his England chance
- Lifestyle Katrina Kaif’s Metallic Blue Outfit Is The Unconventional Office Wear You Need
- Automobiles Four Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R To Debut At 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
- Travel Samsing - An Exotic Gateway Close To Nature
- Education BSEB Class 12th Compartment Result 2019 Released
Exclusive: OnePlus 7 Will Be Available From 15th Of June From Sangeetha Mobiles
OnePlus 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OnePlus recently collaborated with Sangeetha Mobiles as an offline retail partner. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T are already available in 600 Sangeetha Mobiles Stores across the country. In an exclusive interview to GizBot, Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles shared some interesting news on the OnePlus 7.
OnePlus 7 is an affordable flagship smartphone from OnePlus, which costs Rs. 16,000 less than the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobiles, the OnePlus 7 will be available via Sangeetha Mobiles stores from the 15th of June for a starting price of Rs. 32,999.
Difference between OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro
Though both smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a high-resolution display, triple camera setup, and a bigger battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro looks like an all-new flagship smartphone, whereas, the OnePlus 7 looks similar to the OnePlus 6T, the earlier flagship phone from the brand.
OnePlus 7 features
The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone has an all-glass design, and one of the first OnePlus smartphones to ship with a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Support.
OnePlus 7 is the second OnePlus smartphone to sport a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which an f/1.7 aperture. The primary sensor is optically stabilized, which results in smoother video recording and shake free image capture even in the low-light conditions.
A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Dash Charge (20W fast charging) via USB type C port, and the device does miss out on 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 is based on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.
If you are choosing the OnePlus 7 over the OnePlus 7 Pro, you will get a 1080p display, a slightly smaller battery, and a notch-display design. In terms of performance, the OnePlus 7 will offer similar user experience as of the OnePlus 7 Pro, in fact, it might perform better as the non pro moniker has a smaller and low-resolution display.