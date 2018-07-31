Exclusive: Panasonic plans to launch 5 smartphones in next 3 months, aims 20% growth in revenue

The country's third largest consumer electronics company, Panasonic is now planning to launch five smartphones in next three months within the price of Rs.12,000 to Rs. 25,000.

"We have eight models as of now and now we are planning to launch five more models in next three months," Manish Sharma, President, and CEO, Panasonic India told Gizbot exclusively. Adding further to that they are shifting their focus to high-end models.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking at a 20 percent growth in its profit by the end of this financial year.

"We clocked about Rs. 10,200 crores of revenue from the Indian market in the last financial year and now we are aiming at Rs. 12,300 crores in FY19, which means a 20 percent growth in revenues," Sharma said.

It was also interesting to hear that for achieving 20 percent growth, Panasonic is banking on its newly opened refrigerator factory, 18 4K TV models, and aggressive marketing campaigns.

We are contributing 2.5 percent to our global business which is very low, however we the fastest growing subsidiary of the company," Sharma replied when asked about how much India contributes to the overall business.

For those who are not aware, Panasonic has recently announced its entry in the OLED TV segment.

The new OLED line up comes in as a 55 inch FZ950 series and 65-inch FZ1000 series with starting price of Rs. 2,99,000. In addition to that, Panasonic also launched 11 models of 4K LED TV priced at Rs. 65,000 onwards.

Equipped with Hexa Chroma Drive Pro, the TV reproduces the colors of real life using professional color-processing technology.

It boasts an Absolute Black Filter, which the company claims ensures the purest and most accurate black levels by absorbing ambient light in order to eliminate reflections.