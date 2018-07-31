ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Exclusive: Panasonic plans to launch 5 smartphones in next 3 months, aims 20% growth in revenue

Panasonic has recently announced its entry in the OLED TV segment.

By:

Related Articles

    The country's third largest consumer electronics company, Panasonic is now planning to launch five smartphones in next three months within the price of Rs.12,000 to Rs. 25,000.

    Exclusive: Panasonic plans to launch 5 smartphones in next 3 months

    "We have eight models as of now and now we are planning to launch five more models in next three months," Manish Sharma, President, and CEO, Panasonic India told Gizbot exclusively. Adding further to that they are shifting their focus to high-end models.

    Meanwhile, the company is also looking at a 20 percent growth in its profit by the end of this financial year.

    "We clocked about Rs. 10,200 crores of revenue from the Indian market in the last financial year and now we are aiming at Rs. 12,300 crores in FY19, which means a 20 percent growth in revenues," Sharma said.

    It was also interesting to hear that for achieving 20 percent growth, Panasonic is banking on its newly opened refrigerator factory, 18 4K TV models, and aggressive marketing campaigns.

    We are contributing 2.5 percent to our global business which is very low, however we the fastest growing subsidiary of the company," Sharma replied when asked about how much India contributes to the overall business.

    For those who are not aware, Panasonic has recently announced its entry in the OLED TV segment.

    The new OLED line up comes in as a 55 inch FZ950 series and 65-inch FZ1000 series with starting price of Rs. 2,99,000. In addition to that, Panasonic also launched 11 models of 4K LED TV priced at Rs. 65,000 onwards.

    Equipped with Hexa Chroma Drive Pro, the TV reproduces the colors of real life using professional color-processing technology.

    It boasts an Absolute Black Filter, which the company claims ensures the purest and most accurate black levels by absorbing ambient light in order to eliminate reflections.

    Read More About: Panasonic Mobile news oled
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue