    Consumer durables major Panasonic India, today announced its entry in the OLED TV segment.

    Panasonic launches OLED TV series in India

    The new OLED line up comes in 55 inch FZ950 series and 65-inch FZ1000 series with starting price of Rs. 2,99,000. In addition, Panasonic also launched 11 models of 4K LED TV priced at Rs. 65,000 onwards.

    Manish Sharma, President, and CEO, Panasonic India said: "With the introduction of our first-ever OLED line of TV's, we seek to cement our position as a technology company with a vision for the future and provide an enhanced cinematic experience."

    Equipped with Hexa Chroma Drive Pro, the TV reproduces the colors of real life using professional color-processing technology.

    It boasts an Absolute Black Filter, which the company claims ensures the purest and most accurate black levels by absorbing ambient light in order to eliminate reflections.

    To provide a holistic experience, the new line-up also comes with deceptively thin Dynamic Blade Speakers, making it possible to reach powerful low tones, giving an unparalleled sound, Panasonic said.

    Neeraj Bahl, Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India said the company is also working with Hollywood's visual effects firm Deluxe to ensure the consumers get an amplified cinematic experience at home and is able to accurately portray the filmmaker's creative intent.

    Panasonic's new 4K range is equipped with 550 units Super Bright panel, HDR1000.

    It also has the picture quality by Digitally Enhanced Local Dimming of the LED backlighting and combines fine control of the physical backlight operation with additional processing to deliver better localization of black levels.

    Moreover, the Glass Bezel in FX800 adds a touch of finesse to the design and finishing to the televisions, as per the statement issued by the company.-

