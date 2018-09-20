Exclusive: Tecno to launch 4 smartphones with notch display and dual rear camera under Rs. 15,000

Tecno, the sub-brand of Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Transsion Holdings is all set to lunch new Camon series of smartphones in India under Rs. 15,000.

"The company is planning to launch four smartphones with a dual rear camera, notch display and with 6.2-inch 19:9 super full view display," industry sources told Gizbot. While the devices will be featuring notch and dual rear cameras, details related to processor, RAM, and storage are something worth waiting for.

There is no information on operator tie-ups but considering the fact that the company has recently joined hands with Reliance Jio for the Camon iACE & Camon iSKY 2, we can expect some news on that front.

For those who are not aware, the company has launched Tecno Camon iAce priced at Rs. 6,799, while the Camon iSky 2 costs Rs. 7,499 in August this year.

Both the devices, flaunt 13 MP AI rear camera, AI-powered selfie, 5.5" HD+ screen with 18:9 Full View display, 3050 mAh battery, and Face Unlock.

The new dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon iAce runs the HiOS custom skin based on Android 8.1 and it is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW processor along with 2GB RAM.

While Camon iAce has 16GB which can expand up to 128GB, it also has dedicated microSD card slot.

India is the second largest market after Africa and currently, Transsion Holdings is the fifth largest mobile handset player in the country. In 2017, the company sold approximately 130 million devices and achieved a revenue of around 20 billion RMB (Rs. 21,000 crores) globally.

At present, the company has five brands under its hood i.e itel, Spice, Tecno, Infinix and one accessory brand Oraimo which is a smart brand.