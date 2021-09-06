Exclusive: Tecno Spark 8 To Launch Next Week In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has launched several new budget smartphones in India and across the globe this year. The Tecno Spark is one of the company's popular affordable smartphone lineups which has been refreshed multiple times already. The Tecno Spark 8 is the company's most recent offering catering to the budget audience. Packed with features such as an HD+ display and a massive 5,000mAh battery, the device arrived last month in the international market. Its India launch is also on cards. Following are the details:

Tecno Spark 8 India Launch Confirmed For Next Week

The Tecno Spark 8 is all set to debut next week in India. We at Gizbot have managed to get this information from some industry sources. Notably, the source hasn't revealed the exact launch date, but we might get to see the device break covers in the first half of the next week. That said about the launch timeline, the pricing of the device is also not revealed. However, the handset is confirmed to launch with the same set of internals as the international (Nigeria) variant. We are sharing the spec sheet below.

Tecno Spark 8 Full Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8 is a budget smartphone that is equipped with the Helio P22 processor. The entry-level MediaTek processor will have 2GB RAM support. The device will be launched with a 64GB storage option. We currently don't have any information if the device will be launched in any other configuration in India or not.

However, since this is an Android Go Edition device, the possibility of any other high-end variant is highly unlikely. Speaking of which, the device will ship with Android 11 (Go Edition) which will be wrapped around HiOS 7.6 interface.

The Tecno Spark 8 will come with a 6.5-inch display. The IPS LCD panel will support standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The handset will have a waterdrop notch which will accommodate an 8MO camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The rear panel will have a dual-lens camera module comprising a 16MP primary camera and a secondary QVGA sensor. The device will have standard connectivity options including 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and microUSB port. A 5,000 mAh battery will keep the lights aided by standard 10W fast charging.

Can We Expect A Sub Rs. 10,000 Price Tag?

If we go by the spec sheet alone, the Tecno Spark 8 pricing could be under Rs. 10,000 in the Indian market. That would also be the case if we compare this handset's international variant's price. Just for reference, Tecno launched the Spark 8 in Nigeria at NGN 50,000. This amount roughly translates to Rs. 9,000 in Indian currency. We don't expect the device to carry any marginal difference in India compared to the Nigerian model.

But, this is just our speculation. We will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of the pricing. Nevertheless, the company is expected to start dropping teasers for its upcoming budget smartphone in India soon via its official social media handles. We can also expect one of the leading e-commerce portals to create a dedicated microsite revealing some additional Tecno Spark 8 details.

Best Mobiles in India