Exclusive: Unisoc Partners With Four Mobile Brands For T610 Processor, Says Eric Zhou EVP

Chinese chipset maker Unisoc, which has recently joined hands with Micromax for its T610 processor has informed Gizbot that they have partnered with four brands for the same SoC in India. We got a chance to have an exclusive interaction with the company's executive vice president (EVP), Eric Zhou, regarding their partnership with mobile brands and their expansion plans.

Please brief us about your recent partnerships with smartphone brands in India.

We have partnered with many leading brands in India, including Motorola, Micromax, and Realme. The Indian population is one of the biggest smartphone consumers globally, so it is the right time to advance in 5G and IoT. In addition, we are also working with our partners to bring many intelligent devices to power smart interconnected cities in India.

Which smartphones will get the T610 chipsets?

Unisoc T610 is a 4G smartphone processor that focuses on giving users a premium smartphone experience. In India, we have already collaborated with the Indian and Chinese smartphones makers that are going to launch their phones in the coming months. Globally, we have many mobile phone brands that have already launched their phone models on T610, including Honor, Hisense, and Teclast.

Tell us about your expansion plans?

We have been covering 128 countries around the globe and now, aim to expand in India. Having partnered with various Indian mobile brands and network operators, we are in talks with them about their product plans. Moreover, we want to extend to various verticals like IoT, TV, and so forth.

Your upcoming plans for the Indian Market?

Unisoc has competitive 5G products that are mature and mass-produced worldwide. In addition, the company has launched the Tanggula 5G product series this year, such as Tanggula 6, Tanggula 7, Tanggula 8, and Tanggula 9. In the future, we hope to offer innovative 5G products that can be used to promote 5G in India.

Please share your plans for the smart ecosystem and connected devices?

Though the mobile market in Indian has reached notable milestones over recent years, the overall tech health of the sector is still weak. The country is still surviving on 3G, 4G, and even 2G in some places. We first want to promote this into 4G then accelerate it into all 5G networks.

