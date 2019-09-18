Exclusive: Vivo U10 To Offer 6.35” HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery And 18W Charger In Box News oi-Rohit Arora

Vivo is planning to launch a new smartphone series in the Indian market which will cater to the budget price segment. The new 'Vivo U-series' will be an online-only product line-up that will fight the likes of sub 12K smartphones. These will include the newly launched Realme 5, the widely popular Redmi Note 7 and other budget smartphones selling in the Indian market.

We at Gizbot have managed to get some exclusive information related to the smartphone's specifications and the color varinats. As per our sources, the Vivo U10 will sport a 6.35" HD+ display. The screen will offer HD resolution and will come in the standard 18:9 aspect ratio with a dewdrop notch.

The Vivo U10 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell. The company will ship an 18W fast-charger in the box with the upcoming Vivo U10. Going by the pictures of the device that we have managed to source, the Vivo U10 will only come equipped with the micro-USB charging port and will offer the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo U10 will come in two color variants- Thunder Black and Electric Blue. The above image shows the Electric Blue color variant of the handset. The rear panel of the smartphone shows a triple-lens camera setup paired with an LED flash.

A conventional fingerprint scanner can also be seen on the back panel. As the handset shows a conventional biometric scanner, Vivo U10 will sport an IPS LCD screen.

The new 'U-series' comes just after the recently introduced the Vivo Z-series. The Z-series from the company now offers two smartphones- Vivo Z1 Pro and the Vivo Z1X. Both these handsets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. We are yet to receive a concrete information for the chipset that will supply power to the upcoming Vivo U10 budget smartphone. We know that the Vivo U10 smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Vivo U10 will be an online-exclusive handset. The smartphone was recently teased on Amazon.in and is expected to be launched in the coming two weeks.Notably, with the new U-series, the company will further expand its reach in the Indian market. Vivo currently offers smartphones in S, V, X, Y and Z-series.

The company's Nex series is reseved for the premium flagship handsets. Vivo has recently annunced the Nex 3 smartphone in the global markets. The flagship smartphone might also get a launch date in Indian very soon. We will keep updating this space for more updates on the upcoming Vivo U10 online-exclusive smartphone and the flagship Vivo Nex 3 handset.

