Exclusive: Voto Mobiles plans to invest Rs. 500 crore in new plant

Chinese smartphone brand Voto Mobiles is planning to set up manufacturing plants in India by the end of this financial year.

"Currently we are manufacturing our products with GDN Enterprises but now we are setting up our own manufacturing plant in Gurgaon or in Noida by the end next financial year," Santosh Singh, National Sales Head, VOTO India told Gizbot in an exclusive interview.

The company's top-man said that they are planning to invest Rs. 500 crore in branding, marketing and in setting up a plant in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone company plans to launch three smartphones in the country. However, they will start their operations from Rajasthan initially.

It was also interesting to hear that Voto is also planning to launch its accessories brand in India after the launch of its three smartphones.

"Initially we will launch smartphones based on Mediatek SoC and later on Snapdragon," he replied when asked about the chipset they are using.

In addition to that, the company is also in talks with Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea for providing bundled offers with its mobile phone.

To recall, the brand forayed into the Indian market in August 2017 in association with Xunrui Communications Co. Ltd. for manufacturing its smartphones in China. But now, since the company is likely to assemble its phones in India itself, the relationship and the function of Xunrui Communications Co. Ltd. remains a question.