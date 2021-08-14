Just In
FairPhone 4 5G, Next-Gen Sustainable Smartphone Likely On Cards
FairPhone, a European smartphone maker is carving a niche for itself in the obsessed smartphone arena all over the world with its modular smartphones. The company focuses highly on sustainability and ethical practices and brings about environmentally safe devices that involve fair labor strategies too.
FairPhone 4 5G Likely On Cards
Now, a report from Germany notes that the FairPhone 4 5G is likely on cards as the alleged device has recently received certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. This certification hints that the smartphone's launch could be imminent.
While none of the details about the FairPhone 4 5G are known for now, it is expected to run Android 11 and arrive with support for 5G connectivity. The wireless certification listing does not share more details about the upcoming device. These aspects are already known as the device is said to use a Qualcomm processor that could bring in the necessary power.
Taking the pricing of the FairPhone 3+ model that went official last year into account, we can expect the FairPhone 4 5G to be priced somewhere between €420 (approx. Rs. 37,000) and €500 (approx. Rs. 44,000).
Why FairPhone?
Usually, Fairphone smartphones are designed in a sustainable way than most other modular smartphones that exist out there. These devices have a high reparability score and can be easily upgraded with new features and hardware elements, thanks to the modular design. These smartphones are made using up to 40 percent recycled materials. Also, it is possible to easily replace the components used in the FairPhone smartphones.
While the premium smartphones from various brands have failed to score a good reparability score, the FairPhone offerings have managed to reparability score of 10/10 in iFixit. Eventually, the longevity of these smartphones is higher than counterparts from other brands.
Given that it has received wireless certification, it is clear that the smartphone might hit the market in the near future. Maybe, we are just a few weeks ahead of its announcement. However, an official word from the company is awaited. Until then, we can expect the FairPhone 4 5G to surface in further certification sites and database listings that will shed light on what features it might bring.
