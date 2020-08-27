Fairphone 3+ Is Not Your Average Joe Smartphone News oi-Vivek

Unlike PCs, smartphones are hard to repair and upgrade. Smartphone maker Fairphone defies this law and offers some of the most repair-friendly smartphones and their latest Fairphone 3+ is a testament to the same.

The Fairphone 3+ is one of the most sustainably build smartphones. Not just that, it comes with a modular-like design, allowing users to easily repair and upgrade certain components.

The smartphone is made of up to 40 percent recycled materials and almost all the components on the smartphone can be easily replaced, which further increases the longevity of the product. In fact, this is the only smartphone in the world that has scored 10/10 points on the iFixit reparability rating.

Fairphone 3+ Specifications

The Fairphone 3+ runs on Android 10 OS with stock UI. In terms of specifications, the device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a 5.65-inch display with FHD+ resolution and it looks a bit dated due to the chuncky bezels on the top and bottom portion of the screen. As per the optics, the phone comes with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The device has dual nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port for charging the 3,040 mAh battery along with fast data transfer.

Most smartphones include charging an adapter and a USB cable in the retail package, whereas Fairphone 3+ takes a different route and offers a mini screwdriver that can be used to repair the phone. Users can also buy the official charging cable and the adapter from the company at an additional cost.

Fairphone 3+ Pricing And Availability

As of now, the Fairphone 3+ is only available in Europe and Switzerland for €469.00 (approx Rs. 40,998). The phone is currently available for pre-order and the shipping will commence from September 14.

Most of the phones with a similar specs sheet cost around Rs. 12,000 in India, which makes the Fairphone 3+ an expensive affair. Though it should be able to handle most of the day-to-day tasks without any issue, this is definitely not a device for a regular user. Instead, it is for those who give top priority to products that have been produced sustainably.

Best Mobiles in India