Feature phone with three SIM support, reverse charging launched for 1,799

Jivi Mobiles has launched another feather under its portfolio in the form of the N3720 Power feature phone. The phone is equipped with feature like "Smart connect" allowing users to connect other Smart/feature phone with N3720 via Bluetooth to receive calls, sync Phonebook and SMS.

Users can also sync the music library and play onto its boom speaker. It helps the user to save the battery of their phones when connected with N3720 power. The phone sports a 2.8-inch display and is equipped with slots for three sim cards. N3720 Power has been launched in two variants Black gold & Black blue (Colours) at a price of Rs 1,799.

The phone is also equipped with features like Smart Connect Powerbank which helps in charging another phone with Direct USB Charging Output, 4000mAh battery. Besides, you get an LED torch, MP3 & MP4 player, wireless FM Radio, mobile tracker, power saving mode, auto call recording, 3.5mm audio jack, internet services, and expandable memory up to 128GB.

We've seen a lot of feature phones in the past which have received a good response from the users. The JioPhone is one such device that features a QWERTY keypad design and packs a 2.4-inch OQVGA display panel. It also packs a 2MP primary rear camera along with a 0.3MP front shooter for selfies and video calling.

The device has 512MB of RAM and has 4GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the device can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on KaiOS operating system which is specifically designed for feature phones. The device also supports some useful third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Facebook, and YouTube. It is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery unit.