Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale begins at 12 noon today on Jio's online store

If we talk about the feature phones in the country then Reliance JioPhone is undoubtedly the most popular smartphone amongst the masses. Reliance had first introduced the JioPhone 2 back in October 2017 and it instantly became a hit. Following the success of the first JioPhone, Reliance had launched the second version of its popular feature phone, i.e, the Reliance JioPhone 2 was launched last year itself. The Reliance JioPhone 2 features a QWERTY keypad design similar to that of an old-school Blackberry smartphone and runs on KaiOS. The affordable 4G feature phone is going live via a sale starting 12 noon today.

The Reliance JioPhone 2 will be up for grabs via a flash which the company is hosting on Jio's official website. As mentioned earlier, the sale will begin at 12 noon today. There is no mention about any offers or cashback on the purchase of the smartphone. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999.

Reliance JioPhone 2 features and specifications:

Like we mentioned above, the phone features a QWERTY keypad design and packs a 2.4-inch OQVGA display panel. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 2MP primary rear camera along with a 0.3MP front snapper to capture selfies and for video calling.

Under the hood, the phone comes with 512MB of RAM and has 4GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the device can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on KaiOS operating system, this OS is specifically designed for feature phones. The device also supports some useful third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Facebook, and YouTube. Backing up the unit is a 2,000mAh battery unit.