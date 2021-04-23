Just In
- 9 min ago Mystery Realme Smartphone Listed At TENAA; 32MP Selfie Camera, FHD+ Display Tipped
-
- 39 min ago Xiaomi Mi Ultra, Mi 11X Series, Mi QLED TV 75 India Launch: Live Stream, Expected Price And More
- 53 min ago Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Enterprise Postpaid Plans; Offering Data Up To 3300GB
- 1 hr ago NASA’s Perseverance Makes History; Creates Oxygen On Mars For The First Time
Don't Miss
- Movies Ram Charan Goes Into Self Isolation After His Vanity Van Driver Passes Away Due To COVID-19
- News Plea to resume dry rations to poor under Mukhya Mantri Corona scheme: High Court seeks AAP govt's stand
- Finance Nifty Pharma Underperforms In A Volatile Market
- Education KVS Admission 2021 For Class 1 Merit List Delayed
- Automobiles 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Pre-Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch: Here Are All Details
- Sports IPL 2021: Leading RCB has helped Kohli in international career, says Agarkar
- Lifestyle Kamada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In April 2021
First Look At iPhone 13 Mini; Familiar Design With Better Upgrades?
Apple just rolled out the iPad Pro 2021 models along with the new Apple TV 4K, iMac, and AirTags at the Spring Loaded event. It looks like the Cupertino-based company is gearing up for its next event in the Fall, which would bring out the next batch of the iPhone models. Incidentally, the iPhone 13 Mini models images have been leaked now.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini Images Leaked
Apple is tipped to launch the successor to the iPhone 12 models in September this year. Reports suggest this could be the last batch featuring the Mini model, after which, Apple would scrap the tiny iPhone design. Even as we search for confirmation of these reports, a new leak has given us a sneak peek of the iPhone 13 Mini model.
The image of the iPhone 13 Mini appeared on Weibo and was spotted by GizChina. The image gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iPhone model. To note, the leaked image only gives us a look at the rear of the alleged iPhone 13 Mini. We can spot the camera setup, which appears in a typical square shape, highlighting the camera bump.
That said, there seem to be a couple of slight design changes between the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini. The dual cameras are placed diagonally, whereas the cameras are placed one below the other in the iPhone 12 Mini. Apart from this, there seems to be a stark similarity to its predecessor.
The image also showcases the iPhone 13 Mini in the familiar blue color, which is quite popular among buyers. The iPhone 13 Mini could also have a couple of other color options, just like its predecessor.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini Launch: What To Expect
The iPhone series is tipped to include the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the Pro Max model. Reports also suggest the smartphones will pack the familiar notch, box design with round edges, and a few upgraded under the hood. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset will likely power the smartphones. We'll know more in the coming days, including more live images.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999