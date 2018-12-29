First look at the Vivo NEX 5G smartphone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

In an exclusive interview with GizBot, Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya officially confirmed that the Vivo will be one of the first smartphone brands to launch 5G smartphones and peripherals in India.

On a similar note, at the Xinhua News Agency media conference Vivo has officially showcased the working prototype of the Vivo NEX smartphone with 5G capabilities, aka, the Vivo NEX 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution.

Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

As expected, the 5G iteration of the Vivo NEX is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 modem. With respect to the overall design and aesthetics of the new Vivo NEX, the device does look almost identical to the original Vivo NEX with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Unlike the 4G version, the 5G Vivo NEX comes with a newly designed motherboard and antenna to improve the overall 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also equipped with a big battery, which can last longer.

Vivo is one of the early adopters of the 5G technology. The company started to work on a 5G smartphone in 2016, and it created a dedicated 5G R&D center in 2017. Vivo is most likely to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019 (initially in China) to compete against the likes of the OnePlus, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other smartphone brands.

As of now, there is no exact information about the price or the availability of the Vivo NEX 5G smartphone in China or India. The company is most likely to announce the 5G smartphone at the upcoming MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

The company will face tough competition in the 5G era (2019), where almost every other major smartphone OEMs will be launching 5G smartphones. If Vivo can come up with a solid 5G smartphone with a premium design and feature, then the company can get some early credits.

What do you think about the 5G technology? Will it be as impressive as we think? Share your views in the comment box.

