Who Will Make The First MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-Powered Smartphone?

With the launch of Dimensity 9000, MediaTek finally entered the flagship smartphone SoC rate. The specs and capabilities of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 are at par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Not just that, the Dimensity 9000 is speculated to cost less than the latter, which should give an extra edge to MediaTek's offering.

Redmi, the sub smartphone brand from Xiaomi has now confirmed to launch a Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered smartphone -- the Redmi K50. Given no other brands have made any announcement regarding the Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered smartphones, the Redmi K50 could be the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor-powered smartphone.

The Redmi K50 will first arrive in China in early 2022 and the device is likely to go on sale in additional markets, including India by Q1 2022. However, the Redmi K50 might launch with a Poco branding in India, similar to the Poco F3 GT, which is known as Redmi K40 in China. Hence, the Redmi K50 might launch as Poco F4 GT or even Poco F4 GT in India.

Redmi K50 Specifications

Given the current trends, the Redmi K50 is likely to have a large (over 6-inch) OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to have a punch-hole cutout with some sort of protection and might even have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi K50 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and is likely to be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage sans microSD card slot. However, the phone is highly likely to have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. The Redmi K50 is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

In fact, the Redmi K50 could be one of the first Redmi smartphones to ship with Android 12 OS and MIUI 13 skin. Within the MIUI 13, the phone will have features like dedicated gaming mode and a lot of customization options. The Chinese version of the Redmi K50 will not include Google Play Services but the Indian and the international versions will do.

