Redmi K50 With Snapdragon 870 And 50MP Camera India Launch Confirmed News oi-Vivek

The Redmi K50 is said to launch in China in the next few weeks, powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. However, the device might not launch in India, at least with the same name. According to a new report, the Redmi K50 might launch as the Xiaomi 12X in India.

In terms of looks and design, the Redmi K50 also known as the Xiaomi 12X is expected to offer a modern design with a multi-camera setup at the back. The Xiaomi 12X will have a 6.28-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and is likely to use the latest version of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Xiaomi 12X Specifications

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi 12X will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a speed binned version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The processor is likely to be clubbed with 6/8/12GB RAM, and 64/128/256GB internal storage, and the device might not feature a microSD card slot.

As per the software, experience is concerned, the Xiaomi 12X is expected to be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to launch in India with Android 12 OS with a custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The device is also expected to offer MIUI 13 skin on top which is expected to offer new features and capabilities.

The smartphone will have a dual SIM card slot with support for 5G on both slots. Additionally, the smartphone is also expected to offer additional capabilities like Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 capability. Given this is a Xiaomi series smartphone, the device is also expected to offer features like NFC.

Say "hello" to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28") AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080x2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 12X will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera is also expected to be paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the device is expected to have a high-resolution macro camera. The main camera will offer features like 4K video recording with up to 60fps.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 12X is expected to be a mid-range device. Hence, the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 in India. We expect the company to launch the Xiaomi 12X around January of 2022 and the company will launch several versions of the Xiaomi 12X in various SKUs and in various color options.

