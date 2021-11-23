Redmi K50 Gaming Could Be Rebranded As Poco F4 GT News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Previously, we have come across reports that Redmi is reportedly working on a new K series smartphone - the Redmi K50. This will come as a successor to the Redmi K40 series that was launched in China. Now, Redmi is working on the next-generation Redmi K50 Gaming series that could include two new gaming smartphones.

Redmi K50 Gaming On Cards

Notably, this hints that there will be two sets of smartphones in the upcoming series - the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Gaming. The latter will be the successor to the Redmi K40 Gaming, which went official as the Poco F3 GT in the global markets including India.

As per Gizmochina via Xiaomiui, two upcoming models with the codenames Matisse and Rubens with the short forms L10 and L11A respectively to launch soon. Furthermore, both the upcoming smartphones could be launched with the model numbers 21121210G and 22041211AC respectively. The device was spotted on the IMEI database and MIUI codebase as well.

Redmi K50 Gaming Series Specs

Talking about the high-end variants of the Redmi K50 Gaming series, the device is expected to have the model name Matisse. While it will be launched under the Redmi branding in China, the global markets will get it under the Poco branding.

As per speculations, the upcoming smartphone could arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Redmi K50 Gaming is tipped to feature a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. If this turns out to be true, then it is definitely an improvement as the Redmi K40 series featured a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the previous reports hinted at the use of an advanced optical fingerprint scanner, which might offer improved performance compared to older in-display scanners.

For imaging, the smartphone is speculated to feature a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, an 8MP tele-macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, reports hint that there could be another Redmi K50 Gaming variant with a 108MP primary sensor at its rear.

Furthermore, it is believed that this smartphone could be the sequel to the Poco F3 GT in global markets, including India and might be launched with the moniker POCO F4 GT. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same for now.

On the other hand, talking about the smartphones likely on cards from Redmi with the codename Rubens and the model number 22041211AC, the device is speculated to be exclusive to the Chinese market. The report goes on to state that the smartphone could be launched as the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition.

It is believed to arrive with the upcoming chipset from MediaTek, the Dimensity 7000 SoC. This chipset is speculated to be a toned-down variant of the Dimensity 9000 SoC. For imaging, it could flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor.

While there is no word regarding the battery capacity of these smartphones from Redmi, it is believed that these upcoming phones could have support for 120W fast charging technology.

