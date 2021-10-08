Redmi K50 Pro+ Key Specs Out: 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 898 And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors are rife regarding the Redmi K50 series smartphones of late. This lineup is likely to comprise three models including the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50+. Now, a Chinese tipster has shared the key specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro+, which hints at a new variant in the pipeline.

Redmi K50 Pro+ Rumored Specs

As per the tipster, the display of the Redmi K50 Pro+ smartphone could flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. Also, the AMOLED panel is said to be integrated with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Similar to the Redmi K40 Pro+, its sequel is also suggested to feature a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi smartphone in question is believed to get the power from the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 flagship processor. This chip is likely to be teamed up with a 5000mAh battery. From the previous leaks, it is expected that this battery will be accompanied by 67W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Redmi K50 Pro+ is tipped to flaunt a 108MP primary camera sensor. The triple-camera setup at the rear of the device in question could also feature a periscope zoom lens.

Redmi K50 Series Early 2022 Launch

From the existing reports, the Redmi K50 lineup is believed to see the light of the day in early 2022. Some reports hint at a February 2022 launch in the company's home market China. The standard variant in the Redmi K50 lineup is speculated to arrive with the existing Snapdragon 888 SoC, which powers the flagship devices of this year. On the other hand, reports hint that the Redmi K50 Pro could be launched with the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor similar to the Redmi K50 Pro+.

Given that the launch of these smartphones that will come as the sequel to the Redmi K40 series is pegged for 2022, we are still months away from their launch. We can expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks or months spilling the beans on what we can expect from these devices. Until then, this report has to be taken with a grain of salt.

