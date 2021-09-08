Redmi K50 Tipped To Feature 100W Fast Charging And IP68 Rating News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we came across leaks pertaining to an upcoming Redmi smartphone that might arrive with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It was also hinted that this smartphone might flaunt a 6.7-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a high 120Hz refresh rate. This device in question is speculated to be a Redmi K50 model or belong to the Redmi K40S series.

Now, the same tipster who shared the above-mentioned information, Digital Chat Station, has come up with details regarding the Redmi K50 series. It looks like the series will be capable enough to compete with other Android biggies with its specifications, at least on paper.

Redmi K50 Leaked Specs

As per the tipster, the Redmi K50 series will arrive with support for 100W fast charging. If this turns out to be true, then these will be the first phones from Redmi to reach triple digit fast charging technology, which was seen only on flagship Mi models and Black Shark gaming phones.

Besides this, these upcoming Redmi smartphones are likely to be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. We can expect symmetrical stereo speakers instead of the usual earpiece and bottom-firing speaker alignment. To date, the best that we have seen in Redmi K40 models include IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. Also, these phones have support for 67W fast charging at the most.

Redmi K50 Series Rumored Specs

From the existing reports, it is speculated that there will be three smartphones in the Redmi K50 series. The high-end model is believed to get the power from the upcoming flagship processor - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The mid-variant of the Redmi K50 series is said to use the current-generation flagship model - the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Not to mention, the low-end variant in the trio could use a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

While these processor specs have been hinted at there is no clarity regarding what we can expect from the company. There could be last-minute changes too in terms of specifications. However, the Snapdragon 898 is expected to be more capable and efficient than its predecessor - the Snapdragon 888. Also, the upcoming chipset is believed to power the Android biggies of 2022.

It remains to be seen if all three Redmi K50 smartphones will get the 100W fast charging support or if it will be restricted to the high-end model likely to use the upcoming chipset. Previous reports have hinted that the device could arrive with 67W fast charging support. Talking about the camera department, the top-end is hinted to flaunt a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear while the other models could feature a 48MP camera sensor.

Having said that the Redmi K50 series smartphones could be unveiled initially in China, we can expect these phones to arrive in the global markets with different monikers. For instance, the Poco F3 is the rebranded variant of the Redmi K40 with minor changes. Only an official confirmation regarding Redmi K50 series can give further details. Until then, we need to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

