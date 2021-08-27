Redmi 10 Prime To Be Powered By MediaTek Helio G88 SoC; What Else To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India recently confirmed the launch of yet another budget smartphone -- the Redmi 10 Prime. The Redmi 10 Prime will launch on September 3, which is speculated to be one of the most affordable smartphones from Xiaomi with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The brand has now confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the recently announced MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. This makes it the first smartphone in the country with the latest G series processor from MediaTek and is likely to offer best-in-class gaming performance.

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Features

The MediaTek Helio G88 is an interesting mid-tier processor. However, given the networking capabilities of the SoC, the Redmi 10 Prime will just be a 4G smartphone with support for Bluetooth 5 and dual-band WiFi.

According to the Helio G88 specs sheet, the processor comes with eight CPU cores with 2GHz clock speed, where there will be four high-performance cores based on Arm Cortex-A75 and four efficient cores based on Arm Cortex-A55. Graphics will be handled by the Arm Mali-G52 MC2 with a 1GHz clock speed.

The chipset is capable of driving an FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Redmi 10 Prime is expected to ship with similar screen specifications, possibly with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The SoC supports eMMC 5.1 type storage with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. However, given the placement of the Redmi 10 Prime, the phone might offer 4/6GB RAM and not 8GB.

#Redmi10Prime: will be a significant upgrade over #Redmi9Prime & #Redmi9Power. ⚡️#Prime series brings the #RedmiNote level offerings, with several firsts!



Can you decode this '𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮' announcement? 😎 If yes, RT & share a screenshot!🔁



I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/9SoUS6q4M7 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 27, 2021

As per the cameras, the MediaTek Helio G88 can support up to a 64MP single camera or a 16MP + 16MP dual-camera setup. Hence, the Redmi 10 Prime is likely to pack a high-resolution primary wide-angle lens along with a macro and a depth sensor. As per the videos, the chipset can support 1440p video recording with up to 30fps or 1080p with up to 60fps.

The processor also offers various AI capabilities, and Xiaomi is likely to incorporate those on the Redmi 10 Prime. As per the pricing, the base model of the Redmi 10 Prime is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000.

