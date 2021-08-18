Redmi 10 Prime To Launch In India Along With Redmi 10 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, rumors regarding the launch of the Redmi 10 in India are making rounds of late. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will debut sometime soon. Now, it has been tipped that the Redmi 10 Prime could be launched alongside the Redmi 10 smartphone.

Redmi 10 Prime Likely To Launch In India

Redmi 10 Prime was spotted on the IMEI database by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma. He claims that the smartphone could arrive with the Redmi 10. As per the tweet by the tipster, the Redmi 10 appears to have the model number 21061119BI where the I indicates the Indian version of the device.

As of now, the other details regarding the upcoming smartphone are not known. However, Xiaomi has spilled the beans regarding the Redmi 10. Let's take a look at more details from here.

Redmi 10 Leaked Specifications

From the official teaser shared by the company, the Redmi 10 is expected to arrive with design aesthetics seen with the Redmi Note 10T 5G. It shows the smartphone will arrive in three color options - Grey, Blue and Silver. The camera appears to be similar to the one on the Redmi Note 10T.

Also, there seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille as well. The other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button, and Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5. Furthermore, the Redmi 10 is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, it could arrive with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with three storage options - up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space.

The imaging aspects include a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth capabilities. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is also expected to flaunt a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Given that the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 could be launched in India soon, we can expect further details to surface online in the coming days.

