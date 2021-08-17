Redmi 10, World’s First Phone To Use MediaTek Helio G88 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, Xiaomi has been teasing the imminent launch of a new smartphone under the Redmi brand - the Redmi 10. In one of the teasers, the company revealed the possible design of the upcoming smartphone showing its glossy back and rear camera arrangement. Now, Xiaomi has posted a tweet revealing its processor details.

Redmi 10 To Use Helio G88 SoC

As per the fresh tweet from Xiaomi, the upcoming Redmi 10 could arrive with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Notably, there is no confirmation regarding the launch date of the Redmi 10 but it has been confirmed to be the first smartphone in the world to use the Helio G88 SoC, which went official last month.

Talking about the chip, it offers 2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores working at 2.0GHz and 6 x Cortex-A55 cores. It comes with support for a 90Hz display at up to FHD+ resolution. Also, the MediaTek chipset in question supports up to 64MP camera sensors. Notably, the teaser hints that the Redmi 10 powered by the Helio G88 chipset will offer a good gaming experience.

Redmi 10 Expected Specifications

From the existing rumors and speculations, the Redmi 10 is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Also, it suggests that it will arrive with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For imaging, it is believed to arrive with a quad-camera module with a 50MP primary camera sensor. It can also provide stereo output with dual speakers and come in three color variants including Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Recently, the Redmi 10 was spotted on a listing at an e-commerce portal revealing its complete specifications. Going by the same, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is said to have a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP sensors for the depth and macro sensors. The other rumored aspects include up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage space and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Also, at the front, the smartphone flaunts an 8MP selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi 10 is speculated to run Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 custom skin. It is expected to feature a microSD card slot for expandable memory support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and standard connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, an IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 10 Launch Date Rumors

Present speculations suggest that the Redmi 10 may debut within the Thai market. Later, it is expected to make its entry into different markets including India, which is a major market for the company, smartphones in general. Word is that the Redmi 10 could be priced around $185 (approx. Rs. 14,000). As an inexpensive choice, the Redmi 10 will probably be a well-liked machine amongst Indian patrons.

Having said that, we need to wait for further reports regarding the Redmi 10 to surface online. Until then, the specifications revealed by the listing remain unconfirmed.

Best Mobiles in India