Xiaomi Accidentally Reveals Redmi 10 Design, Specifications; Key Features To Check Out

Xiaomi is well known amongst the audience for affordable smartphones. The cheapest smartphone series by the brand comes in the form of the Redmi lineup followed by the Redmi Note series. The company is expected to expand both the series soon with the former getting the Redmi 10 as the latest offering. The device recently bagged NBTC certification hinting at an imminent launch. Now, an accidental leak by the company has revealed the design as well all the key features.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Design, Specifications Official Already?

Xiaomi accidentally revealed the upcoming Redmi 10 in full glory following official press renders which was pulled down. One of the publications managed to capture all the details before the official listing was removed. The leaked press renders suggested three different color options and a design identical to the Redmi Note 9 series.

The Redmi 10 will have a punch-hole display with a centrally aligned camera cutout and slim bezels on all sides. The device is seen housing the volume keys and the power key on the right panel. The power key will have a fingerprint scanner for device unlocking.

The square-shaped camera module at the top-left of the back panel has four sensors and an LED flash. The leaked press renders also confirm the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Redmi 10 Key Features To Check Out

Thanks to the official listing (now deleted), the key features of this handset have also been confirmed. The Redmi 10 be equipped with the Helio G88 processor. The octa-core MediaTek gaming processor will be combined with 4GB/ 6B RAM.

It is worth noticing this chipset is yet to be released and the Redmi 10 would be amongst the first few smartphones to be equipped to use this SoC. The device will be available in dual 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. Xiaomi will be upgrading the display panel on its upcoming budget offering.

The Redmi 10 will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display which will come with an FHD+ resolution instead of a standard HD+ resolution. The display will also support a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The imaging setup at the rear is said to comprise a 50MP main sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors.

The official listing has also confirmed Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery. The device will come with 18W fast charging. The listing has also revealed Carbon Gray, Sea Blue, and Pebble White shades.

How Important Is Redmi 10 For Xiaomi?

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi's Redmi series is quite popular amongst the consumers in the sub Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 segment. The Redmi 10's on-sheet specifications are impressive considering it will be arriving in the budget segment.

The gaming-oriented chipset, a 50MP quad-camera, and 90Hz FHD+ display are potent enough for an affordable device. This will be an important device for the company to strengthen its portfolio budget segment.

