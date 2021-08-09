Redmi K40 Gaming Edition LED Customizations Enabled Via New Update; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has introduced a premium gaming smartphone in the form of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The device has brings dedicated gaming features including flashy LED light module that enhances the gaming experience. The company has now released a new update which brings options for customizations for the gaming LED strip. The new MIUI-based update also brings a bunch of other features to improve the overall user experience.

How Xiaomi Has Improved Redmi K40's Gaming Experience

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has received a new update bearing the MIUI 12.5.8.0.RKJCNXM build number. This update has been currently launched in China and is yet to be made available in the remaining regions. As mentioned earlier, this update brings along the option for LED customizations.

This feature was missing ever since this device's launch and has been anticipated for long. You will be able to make desired customizations to the LED strip surrounding the camera module to enhance the appeal.

It is worth mentioning that the Redmi K40 features dedicated gaming triggers. And the new customizations aren't limited to the camera unit's LED strip. This update now adds synchronizing light effects to the gaming triggers as well. The new effects is what enhances the gaming experience overall.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition MIUI 12 Update : What Are The Remaining Changelog?

The MIUI 12.5.8.0RKJCNM update for the Redmi K40 Edition also brings along some other bug fixes and system optimizations for a better user experience. This update doesn't carry a new security patch, rather it fixes some common issues with the notification bar.

The issues with the sliding down the notification bar and rounded corner's visuals have been fixed. The update also fixes the enterprise-level encryption issue while adding WLAN network due to which the domain name frame became narrow.

Notably, this MIUI 12-based update weighs 352MB and is rolling out in batches. Therefore, it might take a while for the mass rollout to be complete. Another thing we would like to highlight is that Xiaomi hasn't introduced this handset in India.

However, Poco launched this device as one of its offerings rebranded as the Poco F3 GT. So. We can expect a similar update for the Poco handset in India as well in the future.

Best Mobiles in India